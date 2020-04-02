Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY), LGI Homes Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

The shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $7 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Weight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on March 20, 2020. Odeon was of a view that BBBY is Buy in its latest report on January 24, 2020. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that BBBY is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 17, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $10.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -7.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.41.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.98% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.68 while ending the day at $3.79. During the trading session, a total of 10.63 million shares were traded which represents a 3.36% incline from the average session volume which is 11.0 million shares. BBBY had ended its last session trading at $4.21. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 BBBY 52-week low price stands at $4.10 while its 52-week high price is $19.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.38 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. generated 900.08 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 415.79%. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has the potential to record 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on March 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that LGI Homes Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $39. JP Morgan also rated LGIH as Downgrade on September 11, 2019, with its price target of $84.50 suggesting that LGIH could surge by 54.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $45.15/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.51% to reach $85.50/share. It started the day trading at $43.39 and traded between $38.22 and $38.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LGIH’s 50-day SMA is 73.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 75.23. The stock has a high of $95.72 for the year while the low is $33.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.65%, as 2.51M BBBY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.22% of LGI Homes Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.51, while the P/B ratio is 1.10. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 406.08K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.06% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more LGIH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -1,394 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,971,912 shares of LGIH, with a total valuation of $223,933,569. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more LGIH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $149,113,204 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. increased its LGI Homes Inc. shares by 4.87% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,716,289 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 79,688 shares of LGI Homes Inc. which are valued at $129,322,376. In the same vein, Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC increased its LGI Homes Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 36,481 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,344,571 shares and is now valued at $101,313,425. Following these latest developments, around 4.40% of LGI Homes Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.