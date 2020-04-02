Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB), NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

The shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Bryan Garnier in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. Bryan Garnier wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aurora Cannabis Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on February 25, 2020, to Hold the ACB stock while also putting a $1.50 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on February 24, 2020. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that ACB is Hold in its latest report on February 07, 2020. Piper Sandler thinks that ACB is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -91.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.29.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.70% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.78 while ending the day at $0.81. During the trading session, a total of 31.22 million shares were traded which represents a 6.29% incline from the average session volume which is 33.32 million shares. ACB had ended its last session trading at $0.91. ACB 52-week low price stands at $0.60 while its 52-week high price is $9.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.18 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Aurora Cannabis Inc. generated 152.53 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 55.56%. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has the potential to record -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Dougherty & Company also rated NXGN as Upgrade on March 18, 2020, with its price target of $11 suggesting that NXGN could surge by 56.18% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.44/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.43% to reach $19.67/share. It started the day trading at $9.98 and traded between $7.84 and $8.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NXGN’s 50-day SMA is 12.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.51. The stock has a high of $21.12 for the year while the low is $5.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.15%, as 1.22M ACB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.44% of NextGen Healthcare Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 35.04, while the P/B ratio is 1.41. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 398.22K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Brown Capital Management LLC sold more NXGN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Brown Capital Management LLC selling -9,450 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,041,574 shares of NXGN, with a total valuation of $118,263,788. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more NXGN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $95,407,430 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its NextGen Healthcare Inc. shares by 7.38% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,099,273 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -406,522 shares of NextGen Healthcare Inc. which are valued at $66,698,491. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its NextGen Healthcare Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 9,890 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,518,055 shares and is now valued at $32,936,159. Following these latest developments, around 16.50% of NextGen Healthcare Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.