Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS), Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

The shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $27 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Webster Financial Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stephens advised investors in its research note published on January 24, 2020, to Equal-Weight the WBS stock while also putting a $46.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Compass Point Markets when it published its report on January 24, 2020. That day the Compass Point set price target on the stock to $53. Sandler O’Neill was of a view that WBS is Hold in its latest report on October 22, 2019. Compass Point thinks that WBS is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.79.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.92% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $19.85 while ending the day at $20.40. During the trading session, a total of 969113.0 shares were traded which represents a -15.61% decline from the average session volume which is 838260.0 shares. WBS had ended its last session trading at $22.90. Webster Financial Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.95 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.02, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.26, with a beta of 1.72. WBS 52-week low price stands at $18.16 while its 52-week high price is $55.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.96 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.42%. Webster Financial Corporation has the potential to record 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. Stifel also rated KTB as Downgrade on February 18, 2020, with its price target of $43 suggesting that KTB could surge by 45.94% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.17/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.09% to reach $28.69/share. It started the day trading at $18.34 and traded between $14.635 and $15.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KTB’s 50-day SMA is 33.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 34.83. The stock has a high of $43.24 for the year while the low is $18.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.09%, as 9.58M WBS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.18% of Kontoor Brands Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.19, while the P/B ratio is 12.71. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 708.07K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 13.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -34.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -63.06% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. bought more KTB shares, increasing its portfolio by 360.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchasing 6,869,785 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,777,285 shares of KTB, with a total valuation of $296,145,596. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more KTB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $227,549,645 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Kontoor Brands Inc. shares by 5.23% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,629,723 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 329,614 shares of Kontoor Brands Inc. which are valued at $223,686,854. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Kontoor Brands Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 50,363 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,946,856 shares and is now valued at $200,646,921. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Kontoor Brands Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.