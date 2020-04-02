Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:LCTX), Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.34.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.05% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.72 while ending the day at $0.72. During the trading session, a total of 707191.0 shares were traded which represents a 26.43% incline from the average session volume which is 961220.0 shares. LCTX had ended its last session trading at $0.83. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.90 LCTX 52-week low price stands at $0.53 while its 52-week high price is $1.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. generated 9.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1100.0%. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $60. Jefferies also rated REG as Upgrade on January 15, 2020, with its price target of $71 suggesting that REG could surge by 50.65% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $38.43/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.53% to reach $72.00/share. It started the day trading at $36.41 and traded between $34.40 and $35.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that REG’s 50-day SMA is 55.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 63.40. The stock has a high of $70.26 for the year while the low is $32.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.77%, as 6.42M LCTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.46% of Regency Centers Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.90, while the P/B ratio is 0.96. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.68% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more REG shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 290,690 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,986,688 shares of REG, with a total valuation of $1,550,115,359. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more REG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $667,684,513 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Regency Centers Corporation shares by 0.94% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,528,705 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 107,692 shares of Regency Centers Corporation which are valued at $662,208,815. In the same vein, Norges Bank Investment Management increased its Regency Centers Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,785,613 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,179,323 shares and is now valued at $584,700,313. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Regency Centers Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.