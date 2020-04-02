Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR), China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG)

The shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $40 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT), with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Imperial Capital advised investors in its research note published on March 10, 2020, to Outperform the LAMR stock while also putting a $93 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on February 13, 2020. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $91. The stock was given In-line rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on October 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 86. Imperial Capital was of a view that LAMR is Outperform in its latest report on September 11, 2019. Imperial Capital thinks that LAMR is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 88.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $84.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.64.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.54% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $43.235 while ending the day at $44.85. During the trading session, a total of 1.25 million shares were traded which represents a -63.54% decline from the average session volume which is 765040.0 shares. LAMR had ended its last session trading at $51.28. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) currently has a market cap of $4.92 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.11, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.04, with a beta of 1.41. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 LAMR 52-week low price stands at $30.89 while its 52-week high price is $96.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.64 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) generated 26.19 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.62 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 39.63%. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) has the potential to record 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

