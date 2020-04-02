Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK), Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)

The shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on October 18, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $21 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cushman & Wakefield plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on August 27, 2018. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $21. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on August 27, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. JMP Securities was of a view that CWK is Mkt Outperform in its latest report on August 27, 2018. Goldman thinks that CWK is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 27, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $21.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.35.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.05% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $10.08 while ending the day at $10.09. During the trading session, a total of 927275.0 shares were traded which represents a -23.89% decline from the average session volume which is 748460.0 shares. CWK had ended its last session trading at $11.74. Cushman & Wakefield plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 CWK 52-week low price stands at $6.84 while its 52-week high price is $20.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cushman & Wakefield plc generated 813.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1100.0%. Cushman & Wakefield plc has the potential to record 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JMP Securities published a research note on February 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $33.65/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.76% to reach $94.00/share. It started the day trading at $32.15 and traded between $30.12 and $31.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ADS’s 50-day SMA is 77.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 113.37. The stock has a high of $182.95 for the year while the low is $20.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 91.72%, as 3.26M CWK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.09% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.88, while the P/B ratio is 0.91. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -75.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ADS shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 322,708 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,843,343 shares of ADS, with a total valuation of $415,946,297. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ADS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $190,395,960 worth of shares.

Similarly, Point72 Asset Management LP increased its Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares by 25.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,926,602 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 395,577 shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation which are valued at $165,456,580. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 14,622 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,854,340 shares and is now valued at $159,250,719. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.