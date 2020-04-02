Ride Out The Next Market Storm With BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI), Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 134.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.11.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.34% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.80 while ending the day at $0.82. During the trading session, a total of 1.72 million shares were traded which represents a -1.63% decline from the average session volume which is 1.69 million shares. BKYI had ended its last session trading at $0.93. BIO-key International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 BKYI 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $2.58.

The BIO-key International Inc. generated 78000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.41/share, analysts expect it to down by -24.37% to reach $2.31/share. It started the day trading at $0.47 and traded between $0.2601 and $0.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ROSE’s 50-day SMA is 0.7683 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.6080. The stock has a high of $5.26 for the year while the low is $0.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 466333.94 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.52%, as 463,909 BKYI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.12% of Rosehill Resources Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 268.62K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -75.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -82.58% over the last six months.

This move now sees The myCIO Wealth Partners LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,255,178 shares of ROSE, with a total valuation of $968,997.

Similarly, Russell Investment Management LLC decreased its Rosehill Resources Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 558,275 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Rosehill Resources Inc. which are valued at $430,988. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Rosehill Resources Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,960 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 413,221 shares and is now valued at $319,007. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Rosehill Resources Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.