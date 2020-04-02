Ride Out The Next Market Storm With BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX), LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)

The shares of BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Sidoti in its latest research note that was published on April 30, 2018. The Financial company has also assigned a $18 price target. Sidoti wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BBX Capital Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR Inc. advised investors in its research note published on March 15, 2018, to Buy the BBX stock while also putting a $14.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Inc. Markets when it published its report on November 28, 2017. That day the B. Riley FBR Inc. set price target on the stock to $11.75.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 83.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.95.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.12% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.975 while ending the day at $2.03. During the trading session, a total of 1.09 million shares were traded which represents a -366.1% decline from the average session volume which is 233900.0 shares. BBX had ended its last session trading at $2.31. BBX Capital Corporation currently has a market cap of $215.26 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.80, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.08, with a beta of 2.18. BBX 52-week low price stands at $1.11 while its 52-week high price is $6.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 66.67%. BBX Capital Corporation has the potential to record 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on February 27, 2014 where it informed investors and clients that LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) is now rated as Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.70/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.06% to reach $3.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.84 and traded between $0.70 and $0.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LITB’s 50-day SMA is 0.9544 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.1306. The stock has a high of $1.81 for the year while the low is $0.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1838.0 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 147.66%, as 4,552 BBX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.05% of LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 284.01K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The AEB Capital LLC sold more LITB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -9.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The AEB Capital LLC selling -345,069 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,279,046 shares of LITB, with a total valuation of $3,016,722.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. shares by 1.53% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 377,232 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,691 shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. which are valued at $347,053. In the same vein, DWS Investment GmbH increased its LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,261 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,400 shares and is now valued at $1,288. Following these latest developments, around 13.46% of LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.