Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH), Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

The shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2014. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on July 17, 2013, to Hold the ANH stock while also putting a $5.75 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on April 30, 2013. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $6.75. The stock was given Buy rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on February 08, 2013, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6.50. Maxim Group was of a view that ANH is Hold in its latest report on October 29, 2012. Wunderlich thinks that ANH is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 15, 2012 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $2.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.43.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.83% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.8867 while ending the day at $0.99. During the trading session, a total of 2.09 million shares were traded which represents a -80.34% decline from the average session volume which is 1.16 million shares. ANH had ended its last session trading at $1.13. ANH 52-week low price stands at $0.79 while its 52-week high price is $4.32.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.64/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.46% to reach $15.35/share. It started the day trading at $7.3803 and traded between $6.84 and $7.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HTGC’s 50-day SMA is 12.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.28. The stock has a high of $16.31 for the year while the low is $5.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 28.07%, as 2.23M ANH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.08% of Hercules Capital Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.13, while the P/B ratio is 0.67. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.25M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.99% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 2.69% of Hercules Capital Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.