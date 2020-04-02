Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL), MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

The shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of United Airlines Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $35. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on March 13, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 41. Argus was of a view that UAL is Hold in its latest report on March 11, 2020. Standpoint Research thinks that UAL is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $73.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.77.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.70% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $25.3601 while ending the day at $25.65. During the trading session, a total of 27.35 million shares were traded which represents a -152.75% decline from the average session volume which is 10.82 million shares. UAL had ended its last session trading at $31.55. United Airlines Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $6.88 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.21, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.23, with a beta of 1.72. United Airlines Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 UAL 52-week low price stands at $17.80 while its 52-week high price is $96.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.67 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The United Airlines Holdings Inc. generated 2.76 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $4.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 56.93%. United Airlines Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on February 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is now rated as Neutral. Jefferies also rated MELI as Initiated on February 06, 2020, with its price target of $700 suggesting that MELI could surge by 34.1% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $488.58/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.44% to reach $678.81/share. It started the day trading at $468.99 and traded between $435.04 and $447.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MELI’s 50-day SMA is 605.60 while its 200-day SMA stands at 592.53. The stock has a high of $756.48 for the year while the low is $422.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.66%, as 1.69M UAL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.86% of MercadoLibre Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 702.19K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baillie Gifford & Co. sold more MELI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baillie Gifford & Co. selling -216,244 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,401,845 shares of MELI, with a total valuation of $2,711,668,575. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more MELI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,232,084,908 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its MercadoLibre Inc. shares by 11.37% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,227,535 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 227,377 shares of MercadoLibre Inc. which are valued at $1,372,228,386. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its MercadoLibre Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 771,510 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,002,608 shares and is now valued at $1,233,666,606. Following these latest developments, around 11.90% of MercadoLibre Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.