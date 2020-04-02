Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN), Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

The shares of LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $33 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of LivePerson Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The Benchmark Company advised investors in its research note published on February 14, 2020, to Buy the LPSN stock while also putting a $48 price target. The stock had earned Perform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on February 14, 2020. JP Morgan was of a view that LPSN is Neutral in its latest report on November 20, 2019. William Blair thinks that LPSN is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $38.93. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.54.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.00% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $20.50 while ending the day at $20.93. During the trading session, a total of 1.24 million shares were traded which represents a 1.53% incline from the average session volume which is 1.26 million shares. LPSN had ended its last session trading at $22.75. LivePerson Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.21, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 LPSN 52-week low price stands at $14.08 while its 52-week high price is $45.21.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.37 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The LivePerson Inc. generated 176.52 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 32.43%. LivePerson Inc. has the potential to record -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on January 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) is now rated as Underweight. Canaccord Genuity also rated CSLT as Downgrade on November 20, 2019, with its price target of $1.50 suggesting that CSLT could surge by 61.54% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.72/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.11% to reach $1.69/share. It started the day trading at $0.74 and traded between $0.65 and $0.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CSLT’s 50-day SMA is 1.0503 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.5703. The stock has a high of $3.99 for the year while the low is $0.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.65%, as 2.91M LPSN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.66% of Castlight Health Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 591.76K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more CSLT shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 121,058 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,465,419 shares of CSLT, with a total valuation of $14,917,670. Raging Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more CSLT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,218,256 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Castlight Health Inc. shares by 0.98% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,704,859 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 65,158 shares of Castlight Health Inc. which are valued at $6,074,602. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Castlight Health Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,199,622 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,137,800 shares and is now valued at $4,654,847. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Castlight Health Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.