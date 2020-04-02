Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT), Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO)

The shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $9 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Empire State Realty Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on November 08, 2019, to Neutral the ESRT stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on September 06, 2019. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $15. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on February 28, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. BofA/Merrill was of a view that ESRT is Neutral in its latest report on August 07, 2018. Evercore ISI thinks that ESRT is worth In-line rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $13.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.13.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.15% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $8.04 while ending the day at $8.23. During the trading session, a total of 1.6 million shares were traded which represents a -2.16% decline from the average session volume which is 1.57 million shares. ESRT had ended its last session trading at $8.96. Empire State Realty Trust Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.51 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 29.71, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 16.51, with a beta of 1.07. ESRT 52-week low price stands at $6.92 while its 52-week high price is $15.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 24.0%. Empire State Realty Trust Inc. has the potential to record 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on January 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $95. SunTrust also rated THO as Reiterated on January 16, 2020, with its price target of $92 suggesting that THO could surge by 25.48% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $42.18/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.41% to reach $50.71/share. It started the day trading at $40.46 and traded between $36.78 and $37.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that THO’s 50-day SMA is 67.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 61.72. The stock has a high of $89.45 for the year while the low is $32.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.15%, as 6.41M ESRT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.10% of Thor Industries Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.21, while the P/B ratio is 0.99. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.02M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more THO shares, increasing its portfolio by 49.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 1,864,880 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,667,834 shares of THO, with a total valuation of $427,411,362. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more THO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $362,093,105 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Thor Industries Inc. shares by 1.75% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,512,886 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 77,521 shares of Thor Industries Inc. which are valued at $340,316,733. In the same vein, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… increased its Thor Industries Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 918,447 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,986,431 shares and is now valued at $225,206,762. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Thor Industries Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.