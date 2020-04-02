Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL), The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

The shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Sector Perform the AXL stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Buckingham Research Markets when it published its report on January 24, 2020. That day the Buckingham Research set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on November 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Credit Suisse was of a view that AXL is Outperform in its latest report on June 27, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that AXL is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.09.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.31% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.24 while ending the day at $3.31. During the trading session, a total of 1.84 million shares were traded which represents a 16.75% incline from the average session volume which is 2.21 million shares. AXL had ended its last session trading at $3.61. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 AXL 52-week low price stands at $2.50 while its 52-week high price is $16.43.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. generated 532.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -176.92%. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $240. Needham also rated TTD as Reiterated on March 25, 2020, with its price target of $250 suggesting that TTD could surge by 16.31% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $193.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.73% to reach $205.88/share. It started the day trading at $186.86 and traded between $170.20 and $172.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TTD’s 50-day SMA is 251.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 239.91. The stock has a high of $323.78 for the year while the low is $136.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.24%, as 6.66M AXL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.67% of The Trade Desk Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 76.21, while the P/B ratio is 12.67. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.51%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TTD shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.96% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 104,390 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,630,278 shares of TTD, with a total valuation of $1,042,797,356. Baillie Gifford & Co. meanwhile bought more TTD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $800,601,656 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… increased its The Trade Desk Inc. shares by 90.09% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,679,581 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,269,970 shares of The Trade Desk Inc. which are valued at $769,709,642. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its The Trade Desk Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 54,909 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,711,636 shares and is now valued at $491,667,441. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of The Trade Desk Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.