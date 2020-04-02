Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK), Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

The shares of Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alaska Air Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Buckingham Research Markets when it published its report on February 27, 2020. That day the Buckingham Research set price target on the stock to $51. The stock was given Neutral rating by Susquehanna in its report released on November 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 67. UBS was of a view that ALK is Neutral in its latest report on November 13, 2019. UBS thinks that ALK is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $52.31. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.25.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.45% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $25.25 while ending the day at $26.35. During the trading session, a total of 3.34 million shares were traded which represents a -44.16% decline from the average session volume which is 2.32 million shares. ALK had ended its last session trading at $28.47. Alaska Air Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.52 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.26, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.26, with a beta of 1.42. Alaska Air Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 ALK 52-week low price stands at $20.02 while its 52-week high price is $72.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.46 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Alaska Air Group Inc. generated 221.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.63 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 88.36%. Alaska Air Group Inc. has the potential to record 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on February 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $27. BMO Capital Markets also rated HALO as Upgrade on January 09, 2020, with its price target of $24 suggesting that HALO could surge by 32.56% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.99/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.28% to reach $24.20/share. It started the day trading at $17.77 and traded between $16.13 and $16.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HALO’s 50-day SMA is 18.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.52. The stock has a high of $22.06 for the year while the low is $12.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.73%, as 14.11M ALK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.91% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.90M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.95% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HALO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 2,840 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,710,415 shares of HALO, with a total valuation of $268,312,822. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more HALO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $198,327,175 worth of shares.

Similarly, Bellevue Asset Management AG increased its Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,036,856 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 22,500 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $157,281,272. In the same vein, William Blair Investment Manageme… increased its Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 936,978 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,352,973 shares and is now valued at $124,327,682. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.