Mixed Analyst Attention: Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL), ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

The shares of Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Valaris plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on March 13, 2020. B. Riley FBR was of a view that VAL is Sell in its latest report on March 11, 2020. JP Morgan thinks that VAL is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 9 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $3.82. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 4.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -97.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.40.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.31% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.3911 while ending the day at $0.41. During the trading session, a total of 5.58 million shares were traded which represents a 19.27% incline from the average session volume which is 6.91 million shares. VAL had ended its last session trading at $0.45. Valaris plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 VAL 52-week low price stands at $0.39 while its 52-week high price is $17.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.55 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Valaris plc generated 97.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -9.03%. Valaris plc has the potential to record -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is now rated as Hold. B. Riley FBR also rated ZAGG as Reiterated on November 07, 2018, with its price target of $15 suggesting that ZAGG could surge by 56.64% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.11/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.86% to reach $6.25/share. It started the day trading at $3.10 and traded between $2.70 and $2.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZAGG’s 50-day SMA is 6.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.79. The stock has a high of $9.48 for the year while the low is $2.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.39%, as 5.00M VAL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.83% of ZAGG Inc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.02, while the P/B ratio is 0.41. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 661.00K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.01%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RBC Global Asset Management (US),… sold more ZAGG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RBC Global Asset Management (US),… selling -25,407 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,204,495 shares of ZAGG, with a total valuation of $14,814,206. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more ZAGG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,047,884 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of ZAGG Inc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.