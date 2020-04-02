Mixed Analyst Attention: Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT), Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

The shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $16 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Independence Realty Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from JMP Securities Markets when it published its report on October 21, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by National Securities in its report released on September 27, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. Stifel was of a view that IRT is Hold in its latest report on April 09, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that IRT is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $14.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.55.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.96% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.82 while ending the day at $8.05. During the trading session, a total of 1.16 million shares were traded which represents a -27.86% decline from the average session volume which is 907130.0 shares. IRT had ended its last session trading at $8.94. Independence Realty Trust Inc. currently has a market cap of $748.17 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.88, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.18, with a beta of 1.16. IRT 52-week low price stands at $7.44 while its 52-week high price is $16.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.0%. Independence Realty Trust Inc. has the potential to record 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:ABG) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $69. JP Morgan also rated ABG as Downgrade on March 11, 2020, with its price target of $84 suggesting that ABG could surge by 50.34% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $55.23/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.45% to reach $95.14/share. It started the day trading at $53.65 and traded between $45.84 and $47.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ABG’s 50-day SMA is 81.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 94.92. The stock has a high of $123.44 for the year while the low is $39.36. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.77 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.52%, as 1.81M IRT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.54% of Asbury Automotive Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.94, while the P/B ratio is 1.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 274.01K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -57.73% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ABG shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 60,784 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,931,205 shares of ABG, with a total valuation of $259,822,011. Abrams Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more ABG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $198,561,755 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Asbury Automotive Group Inc. shares by 0.83% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,018,472 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -16,796 shares of Asbury Automotive Group Inc. which are valued at $178,917,358. In the same vein, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… decreased its Asbury Automotive Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 36,590 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,265,382 shares and is now valued at $112,163,460. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Asbury Automotive Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.