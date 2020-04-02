Mixed Analyst Attention: Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP), National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

The shares of Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $20 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Helmerich & Payne Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2020. The stock was given Overweight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on March 16, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 22. Piper Sandler was of a view that HP is Neutral in its latest report on March 13, 2020. BofA/Merrill thinks that HP is worth Underperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.94.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.01% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $13.44 while ending the day at $14.24. During the trading session, a total of 3.28 million shares were traded which represents a -17.81% decline from the average session volume which is 2.78 million shares. HP had ended its last session trading at $15.65. Helmerich & Payne Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.40 HP 52-week low price stands at $12.40 while its 52-week high price is $64.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Helmerich & Payne Inc. generated 355.01 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -407.69%. Helmerich & Payne Inc. has the potential to record 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) is now rated as Buy. Jefferies also rated NNN as Initiated on October 10, 2019, with its price target of $75 suggesting that NNN could surge by 50.51% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $32.19/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.24% to reach $57.08/share. It started the day trading at $30.48 and traded between $26.61 and $28.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NNN’s 50-day SMA is 48.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 53.33. The stock has a high of $59.26 for the year while the low is $24.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.94%, as 3.65M HP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.14% of National Retail Properties Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.06, while the P/B ratio is 1.21. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.25M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NNN shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 430,572 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,647,178 shares of NNN, with a total valuation of $1,253,309,001. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more NNN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,023,759,389 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its National Retail Properties Inc. shares by 9.76% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 13,412,305 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,450,817 shares of National Retail Properties Inc. which are valued at $682,015,709. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its National Retail Properties Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,099,498 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,594,489 shares and is now valued at $386,179,766. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of National Retail Properties Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.