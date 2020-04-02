Mixed Analyst Attention: Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV), NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

The shares of Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Northland Capital in its latest research note that was published on November 13, 2015. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $1.25 price target. Northland Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Enservco Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Northland Capital advised investors in its research note published on March 19, 2015, to Outperform the ENSV stock while also putting a $2.75 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Northland Capital Markets when it published its report on September 08, 2014. That day the Northland Capital set price target on the stock to $4.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $0.28. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.57.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.71% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.10 while ending the day at $0.11. During the trading session, a total of 2.92 million shares were traded which represents a -22.25% decline from the average session volume which is 2.39 million shares. ENSV had ended its last session trading at $0.12. ENSV 52-week low price stands at $0.07 while its 52-week high price is $0.72.

The Enservco Corporation generated 663000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.0%.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $68. SunTrust also rated NUVA as Initiated on January 08, 2020, with its price target of $93 suggesting that NUVA could surge by 44.25% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $50.66/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.45% to reach $80.47/share. It started the day trading at $48.86 and traded between $44.39 and $44.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NUVA’s 50-day SMA is 63.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 66.20. The stock has a high of $81.91 for the year while the low is $28.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.75%, as 4.98M ENSV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.62% of NuVasive Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 36.83, while the P/B ratio is 2.55. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 978.55K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.85%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP sold more NUVA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -11.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP selling -757,408 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,030,329 shares of NUVA, with a total valuation of $396,855,951. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more NUVA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $384,476,235 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its NuVasive Inc. shares by 1.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,003,660 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 63,349 shares of NuVasive Inc. which are valued at $329,290,865. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its NuVasive Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 51,791 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,752,651 shares and is now valued at $115,341,962. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of NuVasive Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.