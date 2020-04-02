Mixed Analyst Attention: Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT), PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

The shares of Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Sidoti in its latest research note that was published on January 24, 2018. The Technology company has also assigned a $10 price target. Sidoti wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Daktronics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on September 23, 2015. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Buy rating by Griffin Securities in its report released on November 20, 2013, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. Dougherty & Company was of a view that DAKT is Neutral in its latest report on February 20, 2013. Dougherty & Company thinks that DAKT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 23, 2012 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 3.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.75.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.34% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.39 while ending the day at $4.42. During the trading session, a total of 682049.0 shares were traded which represents a -233.9% decline from the average session volume which is 204270.0 shares. DAKT had ended its last session trading at $4.93. Daktronics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 DAKT 52-week low price stands at $4.28 while its 52-week high price is $7.95.

The Daktronics Inc. generated 40.38 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -18.75%.

Investment analysts at JMP Securities published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) is now rated as Mkt Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Keefe Bruyette also rated PFSI as Upgrade on February 28, 2020, with its price target of $40 suggesting that PFSI could surge by 53.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.11/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.33% to reach $40.00/share. It started the day trading at $21.52 and traded between $17.73 and $18.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PFSI’s 50-day SMA is 31.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.09. The stock has a high of $39.57 for the year while the low is $13.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.67%, as 2.76M DAKT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.88% of PennyMac Financial Services Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.80, while the P/B ratio is 0.70. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 950.33K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.64% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Highfields Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,741,237 shares of PFSI, with a total valuation of $555,036,017.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its PennyMac Financial Services Inc. shares by 1.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,715,577 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 69,044 shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc. which are valued at $236,791,245. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its PennyMac Financial Services Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 49,733 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,823,210 shares and is now valued at $99,546,385. Following these latest developments, around 24.90% of PennyMac Financial Services Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.