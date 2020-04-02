Mixed Analyst Attention: Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG), Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

The shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) has been pegged with a rating of Strong Buy by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $20 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Change Healthcare Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on March 10, 2020, to Overweight the CHNG stock while also putting a $19 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2019. Deutsche Bank was of a view that CHNG is Buy in its latest report on September 26, 2019. William Blair thinks that CHNG is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $18.19. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.15.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.41% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $8.72 while ending the day at $9.05. During the trading session, a total of 7.4 million shares were traded which represents a 10.68% incline from the average session volume which is 8.28 million shares. CHNG had ended its last session trading at $9.99. Change Healthcare Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 22.74, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 CHNG 52-week low price stands at $6.18 while its 52-week high price is $17.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Change Healthcare Inc. generated 3.41 million in revenue during the last quarter. Change Healthcare Inc. has the potential to record 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $177. Even though the stock has been trading at $126.23/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.10% to reach $156.09/share. It started the day trading at $120.7588 and traded between $108.88 and $109.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SPLK’s 50-day SMA is 144.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 133.64. The stock has a high of $176.31 for the year while the low is $93.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.42%, as 7.99M CHNG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.15% of Splunk Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more SPLK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -350,206 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,563,342 shares of SPLK, with a total valuation of $3,913,577,177. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SPLK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,066,620,893 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Splunk Inc. shares by 0.33% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,619,337 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 21,658 shares of Splunk Inc. which are valued at $975,226,920. In the same vein, PRIMECAP Management Co. increased its Splunk Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 438,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,100,600 shares and is now valued at $898,801,398. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Splunk Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.