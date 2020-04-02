Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT), Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE)

The shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on November 12, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $58 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Verint Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on October 23, 2019, to Buy the VRNT stock while also putting a $53 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on May 31, 2019. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $69. The stock was given Outperform rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on March 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 65. Jefferies was of a view that VRNT is Buy in its latest report on January 10, 2019. Imperial Capital thinks that VRNT is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 11, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 58.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.82.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.05% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $35.06 while ending the day at $36.53. During the trading session, a total of 1.45 million shares were traded which represents a -206.35% decline from the average session volume which is 474050.0 shares. VRNT had ended its last session trading at $43.00. Verint Systems Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.55 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 48.13, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.81, with a beta of 1.10. Verint Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.60, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 VRNT 52-week low price stands at $32.44 while its 52-week high price is $63.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.71 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Verint Systems Inc. generated 423.01 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.65 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 29.58%. Verint Systems Inc. has the potential to record 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Bank Financial published a research note on October 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) is now rated as Sector Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.25/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.94% to reach $4.72/share. It started the day trading at $0.25 and traded between $0.23 and $0.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GTE’s 50-day SMA is 0.6660 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.1393. The stock has a high of $2.64 for the year while the low is $0.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -30.41%, as 7.46M VRNT shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.46, while the P/B ratio is 0.08. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.66M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -82.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -80.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The GMT Capital Corp. bought more GTE shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The GMT Capital Corp. purchasing 3,399,800 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 83,658,276 shares of GTE, with a total valuation of $64,165,898. BNP Paribas Asset Management USA,… meanwhile bought more GTE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $31,503,980 worth of shares.

Similarly, Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares by 36.70% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 17,574,599 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,718,525 shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. which are valued at $13,479,717. In the same vein, Luminus Management LLC increased its Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 13,083,510 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 16,728,949 shares and is now valued at $12,831,104. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.