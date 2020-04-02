Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK), Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN)

The shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $150 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Stryker Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on March 05, 2020, to Buy the SYK stock while also putting a $235 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on February 13, 2020. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $248. The stock was given Hold rating by SunTrust in its report released on January 08, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 217. Piper Sandler was of a view that SYK is Neutral in its latest report on January 07, 2020. Piper Jaffray thinks that SYK is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 07, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 210.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $217.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.49.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.11% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $143.75 while ending the day at $144.67. During the trading session, a total of 3.24 million shares were traded which represents a -43.82% decline from the average session volume which is 2.25 million shares. SYK had ended its last session trading at $166.49. Stryker Corporation currently has a market cap of $55.63 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 26.39, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.46, with a beta of 0.88. Stryker Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.87, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 SYK 52-week low price stands at $124.54 while its 52-week high price is $226.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.49 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Stryker Corporation generated 4.34 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.91 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 24.5%. Stryker Corporation has the potential to record 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $19. RBC Capital Mkts also rated HUN as Downgrade on March 26, 2020, with its price target of $16 suggesting that HUN could surge by 41.72% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.43/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.55% to reach $22.89/share. It started the day trading at $13.99 and traded between $13.26 and $13.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HUN’s 50-day SMA is 18.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.01. The stock has a high of $25.66 for the year while the low is $12.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 91.07%, as 5.45M SYK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.72% of Huntsman Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.75, while the P/B ratio is 1.13. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HUN shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 245,052 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,907,798 shares of HUN, with a total valuation of $433,873,694. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more HUN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $246,182,347 worth of shares.

Similarly, LSV Asset Management decreased its Huntsman Corporation shares by 1.77% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,694,464 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -193,097 shares of Huntsman Corporation which are valued at $202,553,148. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Huntsman Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 862 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,040,395 shares and is now valued at $114,405,081. Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of Huntsman Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.