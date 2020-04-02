Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA), Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

The shares of MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MFA Financial Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on March 25, 2020, to Sector Perform the MFA stock while also putting a $1 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Outperform rating from JMP Securities Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. That day the JMP Securities set price target on the stock to $8.25. The stock was given Outperform rating by Wedbush in its report released on October 10, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8.25. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that MFA is Outperform in its latest report on October 03, 2019. Keefe Bruyette thinks that MFA is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.45. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 300.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -84.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 22.94.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.42% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.26 while ending the day at $1.28. During the trading session, a total of 28.16 million shares were traded which represents a -51.96% decline from the average session volume which is 18.53 million shares. MFA had ended its last session trading at $1.55. MFA Financial Inc. currently has a market cap of $578.52 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 1.64, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.28, with a beta of 1.49. MFA 52-week low price stands at $0.32 while its 52-week high price is $8.09.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 19.05%. MFA Financial Inc. has the potential to record 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on September 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $114. Even though the stock has been trading at $71.97/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.27% to reach $99.86/share. It started the day trading at $69.675 and traded between $65.04 and $66.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GL’s 50-day SMA is 91.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 94.49. The stock has a high of $111.43 for the year while the low is $56.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.08%, as 3.06M MFA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.91% of Globe Life Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.66, while the P/B ratio is 0.98. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 623.76K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more GL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -37,875 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,245,577 shares of GL, with a total valuation of $1,134,675,165.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Globe Life Inc. shares by 8.34% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,488,440 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -499,589 shares of Globe Life Inc. which are valued at $508,558,850. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Globe Life Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,875 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,276,982 shares and is now valued at $488,965,152. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Globe Life Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.