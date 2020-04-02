Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV), Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

The shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Berenberg in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. Berenberg wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Live Nation Entertainment Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on March 24, 2020, to Neutral the LYV stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on January 27, 2020. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $85. Morgan Stanley was of a view that LYV is Equal-Weight in its latest report on October 08, 2019. Jefferies thinks that LYV is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 02, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 84.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $71.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 79.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.66.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.47% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $37.755 while ending the day at $38.88. During the trading session, a total of 11.75 million shares were traded which represents a -173.78% decline from the average session volume which is 4.29 million shares. LYV had ended its last session trading at $45.46. Live Nation Entertainment Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.89, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 LYV 52-week low price stands at $21.70 while its 52-week high price is $76.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.85 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Live Nation Entertainment Inc. generated 2.47 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.71 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 63.53%. Live Nation Entertainment Inc. has the potential to record 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $80. Even though the stock has been trading at $65.63/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.82% to reach $47.88/share. It started the day trading at $64.29 and traded between $59.90 and $60.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CRUS’s 50-day SMA is 70.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 63.12. The stock has a high of $91.63 for the year while the low is $37.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.92%, as 2.68M LYV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.51% of Cirrus Logic Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.48, while the P/B ratio is 2.79. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 860.32K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.70%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.59% over the past 90 days while it gained 14.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CRUS shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 147,044 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,366,322 shares of CRUS, with a total valuation of $505,624,342. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CRUS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $407,958,751 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Cirrus Logic Inc. shares by 54.50% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,079,194 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,438,890 shares of Cirrus Logic Inc. which are valued at $279,995,876. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management increased its Cirrus Logic Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 659,383 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,236,926 shares and is now valued at $153,542,601. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Cirrus Logic Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.