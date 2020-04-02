Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO), VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)

The shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of American Eagle Outfitters Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. DA Davidson advised investors in its research note published on March 24, 2020, to Neutral the AEO stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on March 11, 2020. That day the Wedbush set price target on the stock to $14. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Cowen in its report released on February 18, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that AEO is Market Perform in its latest report on February 04, 2020. BMO Capital Markets thinks that AEO is worth Market Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -1.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.07.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.70% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $6.86 while ending the day at $7.02. During the trading session, a total of 3.77 million shares were traded which represents a 22.2% incline from the average session volume which is 4.85 million shares. AEO had ended its last session trading at $7.95. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 AEO 52-week low price stands at $7.10 while its 52-week high price is $24.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The American Eagle Outfitters Inc. generated 361.93 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 35.14%. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has the potential to record 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at WallachBeth published a research note on May 04, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) is now rated as Hold. WallachBeth also rated VVUS as Upgrade on November 05, 2015, with its price target of $2.80 suggesting that VVUS could surge by 16.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.60/share, analysts expect it to down by -59.17% to reach $1.75/share. It started the day trading at $1.70 and traded between $1.35 and $1.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VVUS’s 50-day SMA is 1.9355 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.0374. The stock has a high of $4.75 for the year while the low is $0.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 28.70%, as 2.07M AEO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.10% of VIVUS Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.62M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 59.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.96% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.48% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 506,645 shares of VVUS, with a total valuation of $917,027.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its VIVUS Inc. shares by 4.41% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 246,170 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 10,391 shares of VIVUS Inc. which are valued at $445,568. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of VIVUS Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.