Is There A Value in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) And Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC)

The shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $59 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Loop Capital advised investors in its research note published on January 30, 2020, to Hold the FBHS stock while also putting a $72 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. The stock was given Sector Perform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on December 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 67. Deutsche Bank was of a view that FBHS is Buy in its latest report on November 21, 2019. SunTrust thinks that FBHS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 28, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 75.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.80.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.95% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $38.975 while ending the day at $39.38. During the trading session, a total of 1.58 million shares were traded which represents a -4.87% decline from the average session volume which is 1.51 million shares. FBHS had ended its last session trading at $43.25. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. currently has a market cap of $5.63 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.87, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.86, with a beta of 1.69. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.90, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 FBHS 52-week low price stands at $33.90 while its 52-week high price is $73.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.00 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. generated 387.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.95 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 37.0%. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. has the potential to record 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on January 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.43/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.11% to reach $15.00/share. It started the day trading at $7.36 and traded between $6.36 and $6.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IVC’s 50-day SMA is 7.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.16. The stock has a high of $11.63 for the year while the low is $3.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.95%, as 5.76M FBHS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.62% of Invacare Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 485.84K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.61% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more IVC shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 127,012 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,989,464 shares of IVC, with a total valuation of $37,820,137. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more IVC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $20,497,874 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Invacare Corporation shares by 1.03% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,230,724 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 22,824 shares of Invacare Corporation which are valued at $16,908,888. In the same vein, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau… increased its Invacare Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 12,757 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,062,309 shares and is now valued at $15,632,302. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of Invacare Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.