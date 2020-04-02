Is There A Value in Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) And HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC)

The shares of Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2020. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Elevate Credit Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BTIG Research advised investors in its research note published on July 16, 2019, to Buy the ELVT stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on February 22, 2019. William Blair was of a view that ELVT is Mkt Perform in its latest report on October 30, 2018. JMP Securities thinks that ELVT is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -3.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -84.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.60.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.65% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.95 while ending the day at $0.95. During the trading session, a total of 850134.0 shares were traded which represents a -177.34% decline from the average session volume which is 306530.0 shares. ELVT had ended its last session trading at $1.04. ELVT 52-week low price stands at $0.98 while its 52-week high price is $5.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.19 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Elevate Credit Inc. generated 91.21 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -57.89%. Elevate Credit Inc. has the potential to record 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $41. Goldman also rated HFC as Upgrade on March 02, 2020, with its price target of $36 suggesting that HFC could surge by 52.32% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.51/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.34% to reach $45.57/share. It started the day trading at $24.14 and traded between $21.47 and $21.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HFC’s 50-day SMA is 34.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 46.14. The stock has a high of $58.88 for the year while the low is $18.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.45%, as 8.32M ELVT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.18% of HollyFrontier Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.75, while the P/B ratio is 0.59. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -57.15% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more HFC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -124,523 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,732,907 shares of HFC, with a total valuation of $597,244,308. Turtle Creek Management LLC meanwhile sold more HFC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $418,663,652 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its HollyFrontier Corporation shares by 4.88% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,781,032 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 548,636 shares of HollyFrontier Corporation which are valued at $396,785,158. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its HollyFrontier Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 339,518 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,428,992 shares and is now valued at $317,568,451. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of HollyFrontier Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.