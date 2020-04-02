Is There A Value in China Pharma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPHI) And ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

The shares of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPHI) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Outperform by Rodman & Renshaw in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2010. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. Rodman & Renshaw wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of China Pharma Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 112.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.47.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.76% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.43 while ending the day at $0.45. During the trading session, a total of 1.14 million shares were traded which represents a 72.15% incline from the average session volume which is 4.09 million shares. CPHI had ended its last session trading at $0.50. China Pharma Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 CPHI 52-week low price stands at $0.21 while its 52-week high price is $1.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.08 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The China Pharma Holdings Inc. generated 1.19 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -87.5%.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) is now rated as Underperform. BofA/Merrill also rated SWAV as Upgrade on February 21, 2020, with its price target of $50 suggesting that SWAV could surge by 48.78% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $33.18/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.87% to reach $53.20/share. It started the day trading at $30.32 and traded between $26.3316 and $27.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SWAV’s 50-day SMA is 38.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.42. The stock has a high of $68.39 for the year while the low is $22.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.35%, as 3.95M CPHI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.09% of ShockWave Medical Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 501.18K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.96% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more SWAV shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 453,316 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,578,277 shares of SWAV, with a total valuation of $183,772,039. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more SWAV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $161,772,629 worth of shares.

Similarly, Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC increased its ShockWave Medical Inc. shares by 21.93% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,044,597 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 367,681 shares of ShockWave Medical Inc. which are valued at $82,070,124. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its ShockWave Medical Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 960,453 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,657,478 shares and is now valued at $66,531,167. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of ShockWave Medical Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.