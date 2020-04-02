Is There A Value in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) And LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

The shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on November 08, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $22 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on September 27, 2019, to Sell the ATRA stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on September 16, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $15. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on June 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. ROTH Capital was of a view that ATRA is Buy in its latest report on May 30, 2019. Stifel thinks that ATRA is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $28.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 72.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.89.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.58% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.71 while ending the day at $7.78. During the trading session, a total of 729112.0 shares were traded which represents a -5.31% decline from the average session volume which is 692320.0 shares. ATRA had ended its last session trading at $8.51. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.40 ATRA 52-week low price stands at $4.52 while its 52-week high price is $41.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.36 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. generated 74.51 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.88%. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Berenberg published a research note on February 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE:LTC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $55. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.90/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.23% to reach $45.71/share. It started the day trading at $29.70 and traded between $26.86 and $27.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LTC’s 50-day SMA is 41.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 46.26. The stock has a high of $53.04 for the year while the low is $24.49. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.48%, as 1.03M ATRA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.64% of LTC Properties Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.65, while the P/B ratio is 1.42. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 361.69K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.73% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more LTC shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 125,988 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,234,758 shares of LTC, with a total valuation of $279,504,201. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more LTC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $274,615,893 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its LTC Properties Inc. shares by 3.57% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,367,464 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -87,706 shares of LTC Properties Inc. which are valued at $106,133,411. In the same vein, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… decreased its LTC Properties Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 366 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 958,540 shares and is now valued at $42,971,348. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of LTC Properties Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.