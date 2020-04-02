Is There A Value in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) And Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

The shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on January 30, 2020. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Adecoagro S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on June 10, 2019. Credit Suisse was of a view that AGRO is Neutral in its latest report on July 27, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that AGRO is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -0.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.49.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.74% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.54 while ending the day at $3.55. During the trading session, a total of 661355.0 shares were traded which represents a -49.94% decline from the average session volume which is 441080.0 shares. AGRO had ended its last session trading at $3.89. Adecoagro S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.20, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 AGRO 52-week low price stands at $3.58 while its 52-week high price is $8.70.

The Adecoagro S.A. generated 145.83 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 440.0%. Adecoagro S.A. has the potential to record 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Leerink Partners published a research note on October 05, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. Piper Jaffray also rated EVH as Initiated on June 04, 2018, with its price target of $30 suggesting that EVH could surge by 76.14% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.43/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.60% to reach $20.12/share. It started the day trading at $5.145 and traded between $4.33 and $4.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EVH’s 50-day SMA is 8.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.05. The stock has a high of $14.79 for the year while the low is $3.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.51%, as 12.89M AGRO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.29% of Evolent Health Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.14%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.96% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more EVH shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 130,252 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,793,048 shares of EVH, with a total valuation of $62,767,764.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Evolent Health Inc. shares by 1.43% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,216,965 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -75,775 shares of Evolent Health Inc. which are valued at $48,204,757. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Evolent Health Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 44,450 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,757,636 shares and is now valued at $34,720,557. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Evolent Health Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.