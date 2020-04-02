Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB), Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)?

The shares of MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Monness Crespi & Hardt in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $150 price target. Monness Crespi & Hardt wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MongoDB Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on October 29, 2019. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on October 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 150. Needham was of a view that MDB is Buy in its latest report on September 05, 2019. Citigroup thinks that MDB is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 27, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 184.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $144.18. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.57.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.62% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $124.14 while ending the day at $126.14. During the trading session, a total of 1.23 million shares were traded which represents a 11.49% incline from the average session volume which is 1.39 million shares. MDB had ended its last session trading at $136.54. MongoDB Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.33, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.60 MDB 52-week low price stands at $93.81 while its 52-week high price is $184.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.68 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The MongoDB Inc. generated 706.19 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 29.41%. MongoDB Inc. has the potential to record -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Telsey Advisory Group also rated SHOO as Reiterated on February 28, 2020, with its price target of $35 suggesting that SHOO could surge by 43.49% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.23/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.56% to reach $37.18/share. It started the day trading at $22.385 and traded between $20.55 and $21.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SHOO’s 50-day SMA is 32.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.80. The stock has a high of $44.79 for the year while the low is $16.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 29.15%, as 3.21M MDB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.00% of Steven Madden Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.43, while the P/B ratio is 2.00. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 891.85K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.15% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SHOO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 48,051 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,216,896 shares of SHOO, with a total valuation of $366,792,499. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more SHOO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $254,547,885 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Steven Madden Ltd. shares by 17.32% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,060,686 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -850,765 shares of Steven Madden Ltd. which are valued at $132,784,432. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… decreased its Steven Madden Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 114,573 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,704,568 shares and is now valued at $121,139,374. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Steven Madden Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.