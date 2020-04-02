Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI), Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)?

The shares of Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Barrington Research in its latest research note that was published on February 25, 2020. Barrington Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Merit Medical Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on February 03, 2020, to Outperform the MMSI stock while also putting a $43 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on December 12, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $26. Raymond James was of a view that MMSI is Mkt Perform in its latest report on September 10, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that MMSI is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $45.57. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.63.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.71% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $28.38 while ending the day at $28.84. During the trading session, a total of 637360.0 shares were traded which represents a 8.66% incline from the average session volume which is 697800.0 shares. MMSI had ended its last session trading at $31.25. Merit Medical Systems Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.74 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 306.81, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 25.43, with a beta of 0.84. Merit Medical Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.46, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 MMSI 52-week low price stands at $19.50 while its 52-week high price is $63.64.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.40 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Merit Medical Systems Inc. generated 44.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.5%. Merit Medical Systems Inc. has the potential to record 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.28/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.65% to reach $8.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.31 and traded between $2.05 and $2.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PIRS’s 50-day SMA is 3.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.85. The stock has a high of $6.04 for the year while the low is $1.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.99%, as 1.41M MMSI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.57% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 542.35K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.85%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BVF Partners LP bought more PIRS shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.77% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BVF Partners LP purchasing 522,857 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,872,762 shares of PIRS, with a total valuation of $18,264,290. Aquilo Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more PIRS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,339,898 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 3.00% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,135,340 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 91,458 shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $9,750,907. In the same vein, Ecor1 Capital LLC increased its Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,535,212 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,535,212 shares and is now valued at $7,884,509. Following these latest developments, around 0.21% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.