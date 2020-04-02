Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS), JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)?

The shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on March 26, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $112. The stock was given Neutral rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on January 05, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 90. Evercore ISI was of a view that ELS is In-line in its latest report on December 04, 2017. Robert W. Baird thinks that ELS is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 08, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 92.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.98.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.53% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $51.10 while ending the day at $53.15. During the trading session, a total of 1.48 million shares were traded which represents a -30.59% decline from the average session volume which is 1.13 million shares. ELS had ended its last session trading at $57.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. currently has a market cap of $9.66 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 36.53, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.15, with a beta of 0.56. ELS 52-week low price stands at $41.97 while its 52-week high price is $77.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.52 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -7.69%. Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. has the potential to record 2.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.95/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.39% to reach $16.50/share. It started the day trading at $8.44 and traded between $8.00 and $8.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JBLU’s 50-day SMA is 15.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.77. The stock has a high of $21.65 for the year while the low is $6.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.75%, as 16.95M ELS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.06% of JetBlue Airways Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.22, while the P/B ratio is 0.48. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.92M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -28.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.68% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more JBLU shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,291,540 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 29,723,300 shares of JBLU, with a total valuation of $469,033,674. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more JBLU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $377,447,185 worth of shares.

Similarly, PRIMECAP Management Co. decreased its JetBlue Airways Corporation shares by 0.25% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 22,475,275 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -55,800 shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation which are valued at $354,659,840. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its JetBlue Airways Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 738,643 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 14,344,383 shares and is now valued at $226,354,364. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of JetBlue Airways Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.