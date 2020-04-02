Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC), Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA)?

The shares of DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by MoffettNathanson in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $30 price target. MoffettNathanson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DXC Technology Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on January 09, 2020, to Underweight the DXC stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Sector Weight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on August 09, 2019. The stock was given Market Perform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on August 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 48. BofA/Merrill was of a view that DXC is Buy in its latest report on May 31, 2019. SunTrust thinks that DXC is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $34.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.29.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.35% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $11.50 while ending the day at $11.96. During the trading session, a total of 5.21 million shares were traded which represents a -0.21% decline from the average session volume which is 5.2 million shares. DXC had ended its last session trading at $13.05. DXC Technology Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 DXC 52-week low price stands at $7.90 while its 52-week high price is $67.09.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The DXC Technology Company generated 2.56 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -75.2%. DXC Technology Company has the potential to record 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at C.K. Cooper published a research note on July 19, 2012 where it informed investors and clients that Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $0.12 and traded between $0.10 and $0.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HUSA’s 50-day SMA is 0.1355 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.1742. The stock has a high of $0.37 for the year while the low is $0.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.49%, as 3.91M DXC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.15% of Houston American Energy Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.77M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Citadel Advisors LLC bought more HUSA shares, increasing its portfolio by 595.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Citadel Advisors LLC purchasing 134,183 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 156,705 shares of HUSA, with a total valuation of $22,879. Barclays Capital, Inc. meanwhile bought more HUSA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $22,118 worth of shares.

Similarly, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its Houston American Energy Corp. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 135,281 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Houston American Energy Corp. which are valued at $19,751. In the same vein, UBS Securities LLC decreased its Houston American Energy Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 39,052 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 133,298 shares and is now valued at $19,462. Following these latest developments, around 16.07% of Houston American Energy Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.