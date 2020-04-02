Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN), CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP)?

The shares of Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on February 25, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dine Brands Global Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. MKM Partners advised investors in its research note published on February 25, 2020, to Neutral the DIN stock while also putting a $105 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on January 13, 2020. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $90. Maxim Group was of a view that DIN is Buy in its latest report on October 21, 2019. MKM Partners thinks that DIN is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $103.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 58.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.86.

The shares of the company dipped by -21.93% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $22.00 while ending the day at $22.39. During the trading session, a total of 1.37 million shares were traded which represents a -108.71% decline from the average session volume which is 654300.0 shares. DIN had ended its last session trading at $28.68. Dine Brands Global Inc. currently has a market cap of $410.63 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.83, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.41, with a beta of 1.11. DIN 52-week low price stands at $14.16 while its 52-week high price is $104.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.78 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Dine Brands Global Inc. generated 156.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.55 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.74%. Dine Brands Global Inc. has the potential to record 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.45/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.61% to reach $22.87/share. It started the day trading at $14.58 and traded between $13.65 and $14.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CNP’s 50-day SMA is 21.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.43. The stock has a high of $31.17 for the year while the low is $11.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.71%, as 19.65M DIN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.92% of CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.58, while the P/B ratio is 1.07. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CNP shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.77% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 445,576 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 58,665,026 shares of CNP, with a total valuation of $1,350,468,899. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more CNP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $727,836,001 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares by 5.41% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 28,675,076 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,472,649 shares of CenterPoint Energy Inc. which are valued at $660,100,250. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 13,859,356 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 27,956,366 shares and is now valued at $643,555,545. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of CenterPoint Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.