Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM), Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)?

The shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on December 11, 2019. Desjardins was of a view that AEM is Hold in its latest report on April 12, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that AEM is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $57.62. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.25.

The shares of the company added by 4.52% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $39.41 while ending the day at $41.59. During the trading session, a total of 2.13 million shares were traded which represents a 11.01% incline from the average session volume which is 2.39 million shares. AEM had ended its last session trading at $39.79. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited currently has a market cap of $10.57 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.11, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.65, with a beta of 0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.38, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 AEM 52-week low price stands at $31.00 while its 52-week high price is $64.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Agnico Eagle Mines Limited generated 321.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 62.16%. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has the potential to record 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. Oppenheimer also rated DAN as Initiated on November 20, 2019, with its price target of $20 suggesting that DAN could surge by 59.49% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.81/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.22% to reach $17.50/share. It started the day trading at $7.52 and traded between $6.915 and $7.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DAN’s 50-day SMA is 12.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.44. The stock has a high of $20.96 for the year while the low is $4.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 57.85%, as 4.95M AEM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.45% of Dana Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.57, while the P/B ratio is 0.54. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.63%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -61.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more DAN shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 83,341 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,038,964 shares of DAN, with a total valuation of $230,640,302. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more DAN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $190,151,500 worth of shares.

Similarly, AllianceBernstein LP increased its Dana Incorporated shares by 18.06% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,997,951 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,070,436 shares of Dana Incorporated which are valued at $100,630,535. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Dana Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 613,867 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,848,183 shares and is now valued at $84,096,872. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Dana Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.