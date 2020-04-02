Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX), Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS)?

The shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on December 02, 2019. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.72.

The shares of the company dipped by -23.68% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.10 while ending the day at $4.19. During the trading session, a total of 1.43 million shares were traded which represents a -54.57% decline from the average session volume which is 922570.0 shares. TRTX had ended its last session trading at $5.49. TRTX 52-week low price stands at $3.25 while its 52-week high price is $21.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.44%. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. has the potential to record 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $32. BofA/Merrill also rated UFS as Downgrade on March 16, 2020, with its price target of $22 suggesting that UFS could surge by 41.07% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.64/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.64% to reach $33.55/share. It started the day trading at $20.58 and traded between $19.43 and $19.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UFS’s 50-day SMA is 29.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.66. The stock has a high of $50.71 for the year while the low is $18.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.01%, as 3.39M TRTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.15% of Domtar Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.41, while the P/B ratio is 0.48. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more UFS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.65% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -362,710 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,433,814 shares of UFS, with a total valuation of $213,870,829. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more UFS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $191,542,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Domtar Corporation shares by 6.36% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,932,025 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -335,193 shares of Domtar Corporation which are valued at $141,894,359. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management decreased its Domtar Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 68,220 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,830,882 shares and is now valued at $81,444,475. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Domtar Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.