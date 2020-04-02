Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP), Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)?

The shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on February 13, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $600 price target. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Shopify Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on February 13, 2020, to Neutral the SHOP stock while also putting a $575 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Loop Capital Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2020. That day the Loop Capital set price target on the stock to $420. Rosenblatt was of a view that SHOP is Buy in its latest report on August 27, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets thinks that SHOP is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 350.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $525.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 102.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.18.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.74% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $381.53 while ending the day at $384.67. During the trading session, a total of 2.18 million shares were traded which represents a 16.93% incline from the average session volume which is 2.62 million shares. SHOP had ended its last session trading at $416.93. Shopify Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.70 SHOP 52-week low price stands at $190.38 while its 52-week high price is $593.89.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Shopify Inc. generated 649.92 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 414.29%. Shopify Inc. has the potential to record -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on December 07, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $6.50. Needham also rated PGNX as Downgrade on September 14, 2018, with its price target of $12 suggesting that PGNX could surge by 49.19% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.80/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.74% to reach $6.75/share. It started the day trading at $3.705 and traded between $3.31 and $3.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PGNX's 50-day SMA is 4.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.88. The stock has a high of $6.37 for the year while the low is $1.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.76%, as 5.47M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.00% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 977.40K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.61% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more PGNX shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 583,795 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,524,326 shares of PGNX, with a total valuation of $63,834,819. Farallon Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more PGNX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $38,940,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 0.95% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,523,835 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 52,078 shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $26,072,501. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 137,498 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,990,790 shares and is now valued at $23,556,529. Following these latest developments, around 9.84% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.