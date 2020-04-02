Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD), SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)?

The shares of Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $49 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Rapid7 Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on October 03, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Monness Crespi & Hardt in its report released on July 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 72. Nomura was of a view that RPD is Buy in its latest report on June 28, 2019. Cowen thinks that RPD is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 63.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $63.69. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.50.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.82% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $39.65 while ending the day at $39.94. During the trading session, a total of 692105.0 shares were traded which represents a -5.26% decline from the average session volume which is 657540.0 shares. RPD had ended its last session trading at $43.33. Rapid7 Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.23, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 RPD 52-week low price stands at $31.34 while its 52-week high price is $66.01.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Rapid7 Inc. generated 123.41 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.0%. Rapid7 Inc. has the potential to record -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Compass Point also rated SITC as Downgrade on November 25, 2019, with its price target of $13.50 suggesting that SITC could surge by 63.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.21/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.98% to reach $12.85/share. It started the day trading at $5.06 and traded between $4.43 and $4.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SITC’s 50-day SMA is 10.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.21. The stock has a high of $15.85 for the year while the low is $3.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.16%, as 3.63M RPD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.88% of SITE Centers Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.08, while the P/B ratio is 0.53. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.91M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -68.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Cohen & Steers Capital Management… sold more SITC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Cohen & Steers Capital Management… selling -1,038,552 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 31,014,766 shares of SITC, with a total valuation of $356,979,957. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SITC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $259,210,621 worth of shares.

Similarly, Daiwa Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its SITE Centers Corp. shares by 10.78% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,005,348 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,208,966 shares of SITE Centers Corp. which are valued at $115,161,555. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its SITE Centers Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 467,211 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,770,132 shares and is now valued at $100,944,219. Following these latest developments, around 17.40% of SITE Centers Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.