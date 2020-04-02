Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK), Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)?

The shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on February 26, 2020. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Prudential plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on October 23, 2019. Citigroup was of a view that PUK is Buy in its latest report on June 10, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that PUK is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $38.96. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.66.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.55% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $22.86 while ending the day at $22.91. During the trading session, a total of 741156.0 shares were traded which represents a 2.38% incline from the average session volume which is 759200.0 shares. PUK had ended its last session trading at $24.78. Prudential plc currently has a market cap of $30.71 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.24, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.69, with a beta of 1.53. PUK 52-week low price stands at $15.68 while its 52-week high price is $40.47.

Prudential plc has the potential to record 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on December 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) is now rated as Neutral. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated SPPI as Downgrade on December 26, 2019, with its price target of $4 suggesting that SPPI could surge by 77.19% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.33/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.44% to reach $9.25/share. It started the day trading at $2.305 and traded between $2.10 and $2.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SPPI’s 50-day SMA is 2.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.41. The stock has a high of $11.36 for the year while the low is $1.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.86%, as 6.30M PUK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.94% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -72.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SPPI shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 692,567 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,483,649 shares of SPPI, with a total valuation of $50,003,236. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SPPI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $38,128,839 worth of shares.

Similarly, PRIMECAP Management Co. decreased its Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 41.54% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,416,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,559,800 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $18,349,760. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 497,048 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,842,001 shares and is now valued at $13,848,123. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.