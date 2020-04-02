Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG), Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)?

The shares of IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of IAMGOLD Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on January 22, 2019. Desjardins was of a view that IAG is Hold in its latest report on June 07, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that IAG is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 71.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.42.

The shares of the company added by 8.33% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.25 while ending the day at $2.47. During the trading session, a total of 4.75 million shares were traded which represents a 39.51% incline from the average session volume which is 7.85 million shares. IAG had ended its last session trading at $2.28. IAMGOLD Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.20, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.60 IAG 52-week low price stands at $1.44 while its 52-week high price is $4.16.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The IAMGOLD Corporation generated 830.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. IAMGOLD Corporation has the potential to record 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Vertical Research published a research note on February 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $54. BMO Capital Markets also rated EXC as Initiated on February 20, 2020, with its price target of $56 suggesting that EXC could surge by 36.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $36.81/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.05% to reach $52.87/share. It started the day trading at $35.78 and traded between $32.94 and $33.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EXC’s 50-day SMA is 43.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 45.64. The stock has a high of $51.18 for the year while the low is $29.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.63%, as 12.30M IAG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.27% of Exelon Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.11, while the P/B ratio is 1.01. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more EXC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 564,233 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 82,656,383 shares of EXC, with a total valuation of $3,563,316,671. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more EXC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,589,233,590 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Exelon Corporation shares by 76.80% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 49,543,523 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 21,520,378 shares of Exelon Corporation which are valued at $2,135,821,277. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Exelon Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,369,125 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 48,594,005 shares and is now valued at $2,094,887,556. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Exelon Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.