Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX), MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)?

The shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) has been pegged with a rating of Speculative Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2018. The Technology company has also assigned a $16 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 56.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.99.

The shares of the company added by 18.44% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.646 while ending the day at $0.72. During the trading session, a total of 1.14 million shares were traded which represents a -2635.9% decline from the average session volume which is 41620.0 shares. FRSX had ended its last session trading at $0.61. FRSX 52-week low price stands at $0.46 while its 52-week high price is $2.94.

The Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. generated 4.83 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 94.12%.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.82/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.93% to reach $17.82/share. It started the day trading at $5.71 and traded between $5.125 and $5.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MGNX’s 50-day SMA is 8.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.36. The stock has a high of $19.80 for the year while the low is $4.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.55%, as 3.54M FRSX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.80% of MacroGenics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 524.91K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Bellevue Asset Management AG bought more MGNX shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Bellevue Asset Management AG purchasing 747,792 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,873,356 shares of MGNX, with a total valuation of $51,509,332. Invesco Advisers, Inc. meanwhile bought more MGNX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $39,311,841 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its MacroGenics Inc. shares by 2.21% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,792,725 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 82,181 shares of MacroGenics Inc. which are valued at $33,262,198. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its MacroGenics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 4,959 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,138,349 shares and is now valued at $27,523,321. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of MacroGenics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.