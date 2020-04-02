Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI)?

The shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Pivotal Research Group in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $21 price target. Pivotal Research Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zumiez Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wedbush advised investors in its research note published on March 11, 2020, to Neutral the ZUMZ stock while also putting a $23 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Pivotal Research Group Markets when it published its report on March 10, 2020. That day the Pivotal Research Group set price target on the stock to $26. The stock was given Hold rating by Pivotal Research Group in its report released on January 14, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 37. Pivotal Research Group was of a view that ZUMZ is Hold in its latest report on September 03, 2019. Pivotal Research Group thinks that ZUMZ is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 04, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 13.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.38.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.03% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $14.44 while ending the day at $14.89. During the trading session, a total of 514884.0 shares were traded which represents a -24.55% decline from the average session volume which is 413380.0 shares. ZUMZ had ended its last session trading at $17.32. Zumiez Inc. currently has a market cap of $409.92 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.70, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.38, with a beta of 1.74. Zumiez Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 ZUMZ 52-week low price stands at $13.13 while its 52-week high price is $35.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.48 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Zumiez Inc. generated 52.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.75 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 97.97%. Zumiez Inc. has the potential to record 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $85. Vertical Research also rated HEI as Downgrade on March 30, 2020, with its price target of $70 suggesting that HEI could surge by 32.61% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $74.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.75% to reach $102.14/share. It started the day trading at $73.00 and traded between $67.74 and $68.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HEI’s 50-day SMA is 105.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 123.21. The stock has a high of $147.93 for the year while the low is $52.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.19%, as 2.48M ZUMZ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.17% of HEICO Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.51, while the P/B ratio is 5.21. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 882.16K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HEI shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 37,428 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,647,356 shares of HEI, with a total valuation of $393,367,345. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more HEI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $284,899,472 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its HEICO Corporation shares by 4.56% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,598,138 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 69,698 shares of HEICO Corporation which are valued at $172,359,183. In the same vein, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its HEICO Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 172,177 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,230,944 shares and is now valued at $132,757,310. Following these latest developments, around 6.10% of HEICO Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.