Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM), La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)?

The shares of Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on January 24, 2020. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Verra Mobility Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on September 30, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $16. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on July 31, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. BofA/Merrill was of a view that VRRM is Neutral in its latest report on July 22, 2019. Robert W. Baird thinks that VRRM is worth Outperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 11.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.83.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.04% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $6.25 while ending the day at $6.28. During the trading session, a total of 1.79 million shares were traded which represents a 6.44% incline from the average session volume which is 1.91 million shares. VRRM had ended its last session trading at $7.14. Verra Mobility Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.55, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.60 VRRM 52-week low price stands at $5.63 while its 52-week high price is $17.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Verra Mobility Corporation generated 132.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.25%. Verra Mobility Corporation has the potential to record 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on November 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.20/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.29% to reach $13.75/share. It started the day trading at $4.86 and traded between $4.07 and $4.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LJPC’s 50-day SMA is 6.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.29. The stock has a high of $13.90 for the year while the low is $2.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.89%, as 2.70M VRRM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.54% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.48%. Looking further, the stock has raised 22.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tang Capital Management LLC bought more LJPC shares, increasing its portfolio by 56.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tang Capital Management LLC purchasing 2,901,452 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,080,345 shares of LJPC, with a total valuation of $54,946,346. Broadfin Capital LLC meanwhile bought more LJPC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $18,278,862 worth of shares.

Similarly, RTW Investments LP increased its La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares by 13.48% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,287,991 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 271,722 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company which are valued at $15,558,339. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 129,633 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,454,494 shares and is now valued at $9,890,559. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.