Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC), First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FR)?

The shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $14 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of USA Compression Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on October 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Stifel was of a view that USAC is Buy in its latest report on April 04, 2019. UBS thinks that USAC is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $14.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.53.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.43% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.68 while ending the day at $4.73. During the trading session, a total of 525916.0 shares were traded which represents a -5.17% decline from the average session volume which is 500070.0 shares. USAC had ended its last session trading at $5.66. USA Compression Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.57, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 USAC 52-week low price stands at $3.52 while its 52-week high price is $19.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The USA Compression Partners LP generated 10000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -100.0%. USA Compression Partners LP has the potential to record -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FR) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $38. Even though the stock has been trading at $33.23/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.16% to reach $41.86/share. It started the day trading at $31.48 and traded between $28.90 and $30.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FR’s 50-day SMA is 38.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 39.57. The stock has a high of $46.12 for the year while the low is $25.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.08%, as 2.85M USAC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.27% of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.24, while the P/B ratio is 2.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 980.37K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more FR shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 196,211 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,863,365 shares of FR, with a total valuation of $726,239,553. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more FR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $618,963,730 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. shares by 8.23% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,039,230 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -631,143 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. which are valued at $271,010,355. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 346,005 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,376,726 shares and is now valued at $168,503,951. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.