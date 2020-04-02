Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN), Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)?

The shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on November 19, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $15 price target. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MSG Networks Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Imperial Capital advised investors in its research note published on August 22, 2019, to Outperform the MSGN stock while also putting a $24 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on August 21, 2019. The stock was given Underweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on July 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. Rosenblatt was of a view that MSGN is Neutral in its latest report on May 06, 2019. Guggenheim thinks that MSGN is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $16.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -10.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.54.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.14% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $8.62 while ending the day at $8.86. During the trading session, a total of 1.03 million shares were traded which represents a -20.12% decline from the average session volume which is 857300.0 shares. MSGN had ended its last session trading at $10.20. MSG Networks Inc. currently has a market cap of $581.66 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.56, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.52, with a beta of 0.87. MSGN 52-week low price stands at $9.85 while its 52-week high price is $23.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.70 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The MSG Networks Inc. generated 115.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.57 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.86%. MSG Networks Inc. has the potential to record 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Argus published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) is now rated as Hold. Goldman also rated EXPE as Downgrade on March 26, 2020, with its price target of $50 suggesting that EXPE could surge by 51.55% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $56.27/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.59% to reach $107.33/share. It started the day trading at $53.69 and traded between $50.28 and $52.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EXPE’s 50-day SMA is 91.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 115.70. The stock has a high of $144.00 for the year while the low is $40.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 26.01%, as 9.45M MSGN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.08% of Expedia Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.89, while the P/B ratio is 1.90. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.79M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.91% over the past 90 days while it lost -61.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more EXPE shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 915,280 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,321,487 shares of EXPE, with a total valuation of $1,511,005,048. PAR Capital Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more EXPE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $778,941,490 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Expedia Group Inc. shares by 1.30% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,073,339 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 90,474 shares of Expedia Group Inc. which are valued at $697,572,692. In the same vein, Artisan Partners LP increased its Expedia Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,083,242 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,613,373 shares and is now valued at $652,210,845. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Expedia Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.