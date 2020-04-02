Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR), The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)?

The shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on January 15, 2020. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Maxar Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Speculative Buy rating from TD Securities Markets when it published its report on November 06, 2019. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on September 10, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. TD Securities was of a view that MAXR is Hold in its latest report on March 01, 2019. CIBC thinks that MAXR is worth Sector Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 129.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.01.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.01% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $9.12 while ending the day at $9.29. During the trading session, a total of 1.46 million shares were traded which represents a 30.01% incline from the average session volume which is 2.09 million shares. MAXR had ended its last session trading at $10.68. Maxar Technologies Inc. currently has a market cap of $546.16 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.74, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.30, with a beta of 0.97. Maxar Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.87, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 MAXR 52-week low price stands at $4.04 while its 52-week high price is $21.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.63 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Maxar Technologies Inc. generated 59.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.44 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -57.14%. Maxar Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $590. BofA/Merrill also rated SHW as Downgrade on March 13, 2020, with its price target of $500 suggesting that SHW could surge by 28.38% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $459.52/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.52% to reach $593.38/share. It started the day trading at $444.52 and traded between $421.40 and $424.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SHW’s 50-day SMA is 530.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 537.11. The stock has a high of $599.95 for the year while the low is $325.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.51%, as 1.25M MAXR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.50% of The Sherwin-Williams Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.79, while the P/B ratio is 9.45. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 755.13K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SHW shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.88% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 62,421 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,163,942 shares of SHW, with a total valuation of $3,701,967,029. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SHW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,047,637,894 worth of shares.

Similarly, Massachusetts Financial Services … decreased its The Sherwin-Williams Company shares by 0.44% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,653,154 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -16,085 shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company which are valued at $1,887,767,330. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its The Sherwin-Williams Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 421,084 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,624,437 shares and is now valued at $1,872,927,820. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of The Sherwin-Williams Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.