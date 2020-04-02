Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN), Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI)?

The shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) has been pegged with a rating of Perform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on February 10, 2020. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on November 22, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Canaccord Genuity in its report released on June 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 84. Goldman was of a view that BHVN is Buy in its latest report on May 06, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that BHVN is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $66.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.38.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.52% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $29.695 while ending the day at $29.77. During the trading session, a total of 992630.0 shares were traded which represents a 7.23% incline from the average session volume which is 1.07 million shares. BHVN had ended its last session trading at $34.03. BHVN 52-week low price stands at $26.56 while its 52-week high price is $67.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$2.85 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. generated 316.73 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$2.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.53%. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has the potential to record -8.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on April 06, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI) is now rated as Underweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.48/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.09% to reach $12.50/share. It started the day trading at $19.73 and traded between $18.08 and $19.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JMEI’s 50-day SMA is 17.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.99. The stock has a high of $27.80 for the year while the low is $15.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 260130.9 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -57.22%, as 111,284 BHVN shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.28, while the P/B ratio is 0.05. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC sold more JMEI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC selling -13,230 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 351,480 shares of JMEI, with a total valuation of $6,808,168. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC meanwhile bought more JMEI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,489,196 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Jumei International Holding Limited shares by 15.43% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 137,794 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -25,139 shares of Jumei International Holding Limited which are valued at $2,669,070. In the same vein, Schroder Investment Management Lt… decreased its Jumei International Holding Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 8,490 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 57,810 shares and is now valued at $1,119,780. Following these latest developments, around 1.21% of Jumei International Holding Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.