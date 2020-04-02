Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA), Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK)?

The shares of ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on June 04, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $8 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ADMA Biologics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on April 15, 2019, to Buy the ADMA stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2019. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on December 11, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. Raymond James was of a view that ADMA is Outperform in its latest report on November 14, 2017. Maxim Group thinks that ADMA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 23, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 69.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.43.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.58% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.435 while ending the day at $2.46. During the trading session, a total of 1.64 million shares were traded which represents a 31.46% incline from the average session volume which is 2.4 million shares. ADMA had ended its last session trading at $2.88. ADMA Biologics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.18, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 ADMA 52-week low price stands at $1.45 while its 52-week high price is $6.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ADMA Biologics Inc. generated 26.75 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -72.22%. ADMA Biologics Inc. has the potential to record -0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on February 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $205. UBS also rated SWK as Initiated on December 12, 2019, with its price target of $200 suggesting that SWK could surge by 43.03% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $100.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.87% to reach $161.73/share. It started the day trading at $95.34 and traded between $88.54 and $92.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SWK’s 50-day SMA is 135.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 145.97. The stock has a high of $173.67 for the year while the low is $70.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.53%, as 4.89M ADMA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.19% of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.47, while the P/B ratio is 1.80. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.82M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SWK shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 106,683 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,472,638 shares of SWK, with a total valuation of $1,792,318,081. Massachusetts Financial Services … meanwhile sold more SWK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,074,062,514 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Stanley Black & Decker Inc. shares by 1.81% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,208,575 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 128,042 shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. which are valued at $1,035,872,228. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Stanley Black & Decker Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 115,429 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,090,468 shares and is now valued at $1,018,900,252. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.