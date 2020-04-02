Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR), Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE)?

The shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on January 15, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $26 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Acadia Realty Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Compass Point advised investors in its research note published on August 15, 2019, to Buy the AKR stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on December 13, 2016. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on November 09, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 40. Citigroup was of a view that AKR is Buy in its latest report on July 02, 2015. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that AKR is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 25, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 39.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $23.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -3.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.31.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.22% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $10.52 while ending the day at $11.00. During the trading session, a total of 1.23 million shares were traded which represents a -55.84% decline from the average session volume which is 786630.0 shares. AKR had ended its last session trading at $12.39. Acadia Realty Trust currently has a market cap of $1.06 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.86, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.95, with a beta of 1.12. AKR 52-week low price stands at $11.39 while its 52-week high price is $29.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -21.88%. Acadia Realty Trust has the potential to record 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on January 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.99/share, analysts expect it to down by -20.31% to reach $16.75/share. It started the day trading at $6.59 and traded between $5.3025 and $5.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ACRE’s 50-day SMA is 13.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.93. The stock has a high of $17.72 for the year while the low is $2.78. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.61%, as 1.25M AKR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.54% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.34, while the P/B ratio is 0.37. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 622.17K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -64.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ACRE shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 114,794 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,579,793 shares of ACRE, with a total valuation of $39,367,641.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares by 1.75% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,374,151 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 23,573 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation which are valued at $20,969,544. In the same vein, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 45,693 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,052,952 shares and is now valued at $16,068,048. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.